Norden Group LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Norden Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $103.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.