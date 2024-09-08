Norden Group LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Norden Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 515,902 shares of company stock worth $117,998,849. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $254.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.12. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

