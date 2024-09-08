Norden Group LLC Sells 152 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Norden Group LLC lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in STERIS by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Trading Up 0.3 %

STE stock opened at $239.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $245.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

