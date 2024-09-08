Norden Group LLC Sells 324 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Norden Group LLC lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $353.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.