Norden Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Norden Group LLC lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.17.

NYSE TDY opened at $421.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.41. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

