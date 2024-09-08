North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,671 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after acquiring an additional 368,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

