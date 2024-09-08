North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $753,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $188.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

