North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $166.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

