North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.76.

ETN stock opened at $284.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

