Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $71.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,745,563 shares of company stock worth $164,581,732 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

