Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Raised to Hold at Seaport Res Ptn

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oklo
Oklo Trading Down 4.0 %
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter.
Oklo Company Profile
AltC Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oklo Inc
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oklo
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.