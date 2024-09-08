Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Raised to Hold at Seaport Res Ptn

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Oklo Trading Down 4.0 %

Oklo stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.64. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter.

Oklo Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oklo Inc

