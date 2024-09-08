Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $210.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

ODFL stock opened at $184.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,836,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 698,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after acquiring an additional 196,350 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.5% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

