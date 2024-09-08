Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $390.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.47.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

