Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,577 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE KGC opened at $8.33 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

About Kinross Gold



Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

