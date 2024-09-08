Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $112,000 Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after buying an additional 1,703,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,452,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after acquiring an additional 434,460 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after purchasing an additional 242,554 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 61.8% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,086,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 796,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $6,537,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 75.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SAND. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.