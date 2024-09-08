Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $828.73.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $876.68 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.23 and a one year high of $918.93. The company has a market cap of $388.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $857.45 and a 200-day moving average of $800.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

