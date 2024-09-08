Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,777 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 39.5% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 4.9 %

AG opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.35. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AG. Cormark upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

