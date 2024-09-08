Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

