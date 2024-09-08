Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $506,485,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in TC Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,124,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

