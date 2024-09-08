Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $52.03 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,745,563 shares of company stock valued at $164,581,732. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

