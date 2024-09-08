Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 313.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

