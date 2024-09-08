Oxbow Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $134.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.61. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

