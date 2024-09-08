Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stake Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,553 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $15,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 234,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $201.81 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $210.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.35 and its 200-day moving average is $186.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.