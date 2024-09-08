Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,726,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,788,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after buying an additional 143,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 243,098 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 44,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

