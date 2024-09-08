Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 467 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,485,000 after buying an additional 184,480 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after buying an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $360.05 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.04. The company has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

