Parcion Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $563.41 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $553.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.52.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

