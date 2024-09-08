Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $122,000 Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRO. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 61.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NRO stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

