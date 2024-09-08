Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.