Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 160 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get F5 alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $198.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.15 and its 200 day moving average is $181.89. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.45 and a fifty-two week high of $205.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $249,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,885,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,771 shares of company stock worth $1,261,555 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.