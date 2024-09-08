Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 970 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,778,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 737,410 shares of company stock valued at $669,719,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.1 %

LLY opened at $902.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $895.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $827.99. The company has a market cap of $857.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

