Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,356,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,770,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %
SHW stock opened at $360.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $371.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.97.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
