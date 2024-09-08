Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,356,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,770,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

SHW stock opened at $360.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $371.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.