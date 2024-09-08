Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 148.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,681,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 192.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,310 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,852. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $302.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

