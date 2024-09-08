Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,546,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $259.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $280.45.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.