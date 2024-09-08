Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.23. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 2,096,587 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 88,638 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 252,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $517.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

