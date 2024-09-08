Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.26

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.26 and last traded at $59.26, with a volume of 4767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,704 shares of company stock worth $255,359. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

