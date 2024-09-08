PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 22,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 10,763.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $124.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.81. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

