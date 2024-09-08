PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSK shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$26.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.48. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$21.22 and a 12-month high of C$28.59.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%. Equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9548564 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

