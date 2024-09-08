Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.