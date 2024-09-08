Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Raised to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:PMZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

