Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 42,005 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

