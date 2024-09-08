Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Boeing by 861.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $272,312,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

