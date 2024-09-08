Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $24.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.86.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.40, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $26.11.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
