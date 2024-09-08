Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $24.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 115.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.40, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $26.11.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

