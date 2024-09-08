Q2 2026 Earnings Estimate for Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Issued By Raymond James

Get Pro Reit alerts:

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Pro Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$24.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Pro Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Pro Reit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

