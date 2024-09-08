Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Lifted by Analyst

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2025 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $249.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.35 and a 200-day moving average of $253.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

