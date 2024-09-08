Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:COO)

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.61.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $106.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $107.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

