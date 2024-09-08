QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $238,770,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.55. The company has a market cap of $176.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

