Quanex Building Products Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Quanex Building Products in a report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:NX opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

