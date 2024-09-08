Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after buying an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,978,000 after buying an additional 3,139,499 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,708,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $331,178,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.81. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $395.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

