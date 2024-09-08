RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.57

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.57 and last traded at $67.53, with a volume of 6680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

RadNet Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 208.03 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.53 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RadNet news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,249,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,501,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $306,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,249,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,501,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $231,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,974,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,874,652 over the last three months. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,073,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 108.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RadNet by 103.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

