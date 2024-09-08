Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RRC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.74.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

